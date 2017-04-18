Kentucky AG Warns of Suspicious Calls to Utility Customers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky AG Warns of Suspicious Calls to Utility Customers

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

KENTUCKY – Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued a Scam Alert to warn Kentuckians of reports of suspicious calls being made to utility customers in southeastern Kentucky. 

According to a press release, some Kentuckians are reporting receiving a call from someone claiming to be a utility company employee who asks for a utility bill payment over the phone. If the customer refuses to pay immediately, the scammer threatens to shut off the customer’s electricity.

“One of our top priorities is to help protect Kentuckians, especially senior citizens, from scams by warning them of the latest scams and providing tips on how to identify each scam,” Beshear said. “The best way to avoid this utility scam is to contact the utility company directly and verify any billing questions.”

Beshear said utility companies work to educate and warn customers of these types of scams and offered these tips to help others avoid the scam:

  • Do not provide your personal information. Utility companies will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information.
  • Contact your utility company. Customers who receive a suspicious solicitor at their home or a phone call, email or letter should contact their utility provider to verify. Do not rely on information or a phone number provided by the suspected scammer.
  • Ask about bill payment options. Ask your utility company to explain the variety of official and secure ways to pay your bill.  
  • Sign up for billing notifications. Check with your utility provider to determine what types of billing notifications are available.

To report possible scam activity contact the Attorney General’s Office at 888-432-9257, or file a consumer complaint online.

Beshear issued a similar Scam Alert last summer when high rates of utility scam calls were being reported. Beshear said utility related scams occur in cycles and are often most common in the hot summer months and cold winter months.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students

    Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:18:20 GMT
    THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...
    THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...

  • 'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway

    'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:31:17 GMT
    SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...
    SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...

  • Fifty year study finds there are no benefits to spanking children

    Fifty year study finds there are no benefits to spanking children

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:14:52 GMT
    AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A study that spanned nearly 50 years has found that spanking is only harmful to children and has no beneficial outcomes. According to experts at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan, who studied 50 years’ worth of data involving more than 160,000 children, the more kids are spanked the more likely they are to suffer from anti-social behaviors, aggression and mental health problems. The study, which was p...
    AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A study that spanned nearly 50 years has found that spanking is only harmful to children and has no beneficial outcomes. According to experts at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan, who studied 50 years’ worth of data involving more than 160,000 children, the more kids are spanked the more likely they are to suffer from anti-social behaviors, aggression and mental health problems. The study, which was p...
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People

    Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:03:04 GMT

    Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017. Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at. No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

    Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017. Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at. No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

  • Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:48:14 GMT
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...

  • The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

    The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:23:14 GMT
    O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.
    O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:49:11 GMT

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

  • Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:23:11 GMT

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

  • Man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

    Man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:55:13 GMT

    He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.

    He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.