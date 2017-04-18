All Lanes on Interstate 64 Reopen Following Tractor-Trailer Wreck

UPDATE STORY: 11:40 p.m. 4/18/17

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Nitro exit have reopened following a tractor-trailer accident.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but it took crews an extended amount of time to clean up the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:15 p.m. 4/18/17

One westbound lane of Interstate 64 is shut down near the Nitro exit after a tractor-trailer accident.

The tractor trailer accident was reported just after 5 p.m. approximately one mile west of the Nitro exit in the westbound lanes.

A semi lost control and landed on its side after going over a guardrail.

There is no word if there are any injuries at this time.

We will update this story with information as soon as we receive it.