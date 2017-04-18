Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Houston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Houston

Posted: Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) -- Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston for four days with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year, a family spokesman said Tuesday.

The 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough, Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a brief statement. He said doctors diagnosed a mild case of pneumonia that has been treated and resolved.

The former president "is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength," McGrath said.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, had spent 16 days in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January.

He was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck. He was also hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. Despite his loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:41:08 GMT
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

  • Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students

    Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:18:20 GMT
    THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...
    THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...

  • 'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway

    'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:31:17 GMT
    SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...
    SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:49:11 GMT

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

  • Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:23:11 GMT

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

  • Man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

    Man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:55:13 GMT

    He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.

    He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.