Man Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement After Chase Identified

UPDATE: 3 p.m. 4/19/17

FRANKLIN, W.Va. (AP) - A Virginia sheriff has identified a man fatally shot by law enforcement after a chase that ended in West Virginia.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told news outlets that the man killed Tuesday afternoon was Casey Desper of McGaheysville, Virginia, who was wanted on a probation violation.

Hutcheson said deputies in Harrisonburg, Virginia, tried to stop Desper, who is white, but wound up chasing him at speeds of up to 100 mph.

West Virginia authorities picked up the pursuit at the state line, reporting at about 2 p.m. that the suspect had been shot. Hutcheson said he didn't know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Pendleton County, West Virginia, sheriff's department hasn't returned a call seeking additional information. The officer involved in the shooting hasn't been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9 p.m. 4/18/17

FRANKLIN, W.Va. - West Virginia authorities say a law enforcement officer has fatally shot a person there after a chase that began in Virginia.

West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.M Hebb says the pursuit started around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Rockingham County, Virginia, then crossed the state line and ended in West Virginia's Pendleton County.

Hebb said West Virginia State Police, Pendleton and Hardy counties sheriff's officials and the state Division of Natural Resources took over the pursuit, which ended southeast of Franklin, where the driver was fatally shot. Hebb didn't know what prompted the chase to begin.

Neither the person who was shot nor the officer has been identified. Hebb said the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office was investigating.

