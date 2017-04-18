West Virginia jobless rate lowest in more than 8 years

The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.
He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...
