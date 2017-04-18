Cabell County Lays off 37 Teachers but Plans to Rehire

Cabell County Board of Education votes to layoff 37 teachers at a Board meeting Tuesday night.

A drop in enrollment and budget constraints forced the Board to make the difficult decision to make staff cuts. But the good news- the Board announced there will be enough teachers retiring or taking a leave of absence, that almost all staff will be rehired before next year.

After 10 straight years of student growth, Cabell County lost 180 students this year, forcing them to make a tough decision.

"So it's going to decrease the amount of money that we receive from the state. In addition to that, we saw the local property taxes drop as well, so overall we're looking at a $1.2-mil drop in revenue for next school year," Interim Treasurer Todd Alexander told 13 News.

Anytime a school loses students, they are usually forced to cut teachers, but this year enough teachers are retiring or leaving- opening up positions.

"This year every teacher will go back into some position. So we're fortunate that nobody will be left out in the cold," Board President Mary Neely said.

Still, 37 teachers will technically be laid off the end of the school year, and must reapply over the summer. The Board hopes to have everyone rehired before the start of the next school year.

"It makes you feel good cause we have wonderful teachers in this county and we don't want to lose any of them," Neely told 13 News.

But if student enrollment continues to drop, the Board may not be so lucky.

"Now honestly as we get into the years coming with the decrease in revenue that we're seeing, as that continues to be a trend, that will be more and more difficult to do," Alexander added.

So while there is good news Tuesday night, Cabell will have to closely monitor it's wallet in the years to come as West Virginia's population continues to decline.