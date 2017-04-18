Interstate 64 Exit to be Closed Nightly Through July for Road Work

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...
CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.
He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
