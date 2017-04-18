Interstate 64 Exit to be Closed Nightly Through July for Road Work

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Video shows teens mocking drowning man COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. "We're not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn't have got in. Let him drown, what the heck," said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver's suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...

Man Arrested in Huntington Murder The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of 'super loads" are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...

Fifty year study finds there are no benefits to spanking children AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A study that spanned nearly 50 years has found that spanking is only harmful to children and has no beneficial outcomes. According to experts at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan, who studied 50 years' worth of data involving more than 160,000 children, the more kids are spanked the more likely they are to suffer from anti-social behaviors, aggression and mental health problems. The study, which was p...

Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...