Officials: Man's death at West Virginia jail was a suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say an initial investigation into the death of an inmate who was scheduled to be released shows he died of suicide.

News outlets report 36-year-old Joshua Lee Miles was found unresponsive in his cell at the South Central Jail on April 13. Officials haven't provided further details on his death.

Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, says a release order for Miles had been unsuccessfully faxed the day before his death from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Miles had been in jail since Feb. 27, after allegedly violating the terms of the Kanawha Day Report Program.

Messina says an ongoing review has revealed no information that suggests the release status played a role in the suicide.

