VIDEO: West Virginia Woman Arrested After Wrecking Car, Hitting Officers

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police said she got into a vehicle accident Monday on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport.

The single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Lodgeville Road near the access road to the Bridgeport Wastewater Treatment Facility, according to Officer L.D. Janssen of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police said Jessica Gordon, 34, lost control of her vehicle while speeding, and she may have been under the influence of alcohol or another drug at the time of the incident. Janssen said testing is ongoing to confirm that.

When police arrived on scene, witnesses were restraining Gordon and had placed a 3-year-old child, who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, in another vehicle to wait for an ambulance. The child was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was released, police said.

Janssen said Gordon resisted arrest and hit multiple officers while trying to run from them. She also attempted to spit on an EMS worker and threw a desk phone at an officer during processing, he said. Once Gordon was placed inside the cruiser, Janssen said he smelled the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.

At this time, Gordon has been charged with felony child neglect, and other charges are pending, Janssen said.

To view the full video of the incident click here.

The video does contain graphic language.