Man charged with DUI causing death in Cabell County accident

CABELL COUNTY, WV - Clinton Lee Walker, 35, of Huntington, is facing charges of DUI causing death and bodily injury following an accident that killed his father and injured a family member .

The accident happened on February 14th, 2017 on Route 2 in the Lesage area.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker was driving while intoxicated with his father and father's granddaughter in the vehicle.

The accident caused Walker to be ejected from the vehicle while the two passengers were trapped inside.

His father, Clinton Joseph Walker, 58, of Huntington, died due to injuries.

Ashley Acord, 19, of Lesage, sustained injuries in the accident.

Walker was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court before being transported to Western Regional Jail.

His bond is set at $550,000, cash only.