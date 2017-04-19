Death Penalty Sought for Ohio Man Charged in Killing, Abduction

DELTA, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors in Ohio will seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducting her stepmother and the little boy.

Police last month arrested 27-year-old James Ramey, of Toledo, after finding him in northern Indiana, near Rochester. The child and stepmother weren't hurt.

Prosecutors in Ohio's Fulton County said Wednesday they will seek a death sentence after Ramey was indicted on 22 counts, including aggravated murder.

Authorities say he broke into the family's house in Delta, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Toledo on March 14 and shot 23-year-old Amanda Magas in the chest. She later died at a hospital.

Ramey is being held in jail. His attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

