Man Arrested After Causing Three Car Crash While on Drugs

UPDATE: 4/19/2017 9:10 p.m.

One person has been arrested after causing a vehicle accident with injuries while under the influence of drugs.

According to a press release from the South Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a three-car crash with injuries just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Montrose Drive.

The driver, identified as Patrick Jennings, 30 of Lancaster, PA and his passenger, had to be revived with Narcan by Kanawha County Medics.

As a result of the accident, the driver, of another involved vehicle, had to be taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

After being revived by medics, Jennings was evaluated by a D.R.E. (Drug Recognition Expert) and determined to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or narcotic.

Jennings was then arrested for DUI causing injury, and later admitting to using Heroin, while at the same time operating a motor.

The condition of Jennings' passenger and others involved in the accident are not known at this time.

Jennings was arrested and arraigned in South Charleston Municipal Court, was placed on a $750.00 cash only bond and deposited in S.C.R.J. to await a court date.

UPDATE: 4/19/2017 3:46 p.m.

All eastbound lanes have been reopened following a multiple vehicle accident on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

At least one person was transported with injuries.

According to dispatchers, one of the drivers in the accident was arrested by the South Charleston Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers tell 13 News that all eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW near Montrose Drive in South Charleston have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

South Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

