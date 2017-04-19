Man Arrested After Causing Three Car Crash While on Drugs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Causing Three Car Crash While on Drugs

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect
© MGN Online © MGN Online

UPDATE: 4/19/2017 9:10 p.m.

One person has been arrested after causing a vehicle accident with injuries while under the influence of drugs.

According to a press release from the South Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a three-car crash with injuries just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Montrose Drive.

The driver, identified as Patrick Jennings, 30 of Lancaster, PA and his passenger, had to be revived with Narcan by Kanawha County Medics. 

As a result of the accident, the driver, of another involved vehicle, had to be taken to a local hospital for their injuries. 

After being revived by medics, Jennings was evaluated by a D.R.E. (Drug Recognition Expert) and determined to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or narcotic. 

Jennings was then arrested for DUI causing injury, and later admitting to using Heroin, while at the same time operating a motor. 

The condition of Jennings' passenger and others involved in the accident are not known at this time. 

Jennings was arrested and arraigned in South Charleston Municipal Court, was placed on a $750.00 cash only bond and deposited in S.C.R.J. to await a court date. 

UPDATE: 4/19/2017 3:46 p.m.

All eastbound lanes have been reopened following a multiple vehicle accident on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

At least one person was transported with injuries.

According to dispatchers, one of the drivers in the accident was arrested by the South Charleston Police Department. 

We will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers tell 13 News that all eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW near Montrose Drive in South Charleston have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

South Charleston Police Department are on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Vehicle Strikes Pole in Putnam County

    Vehicle Strikes Pole in Putnam County

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:45:20 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Ohio woman killed by airborne deer in crash

    Ohio woman killed by airborne deer in crash

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:04:06 GMT

    An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.

    An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.

  • Two Transported to the Hospital in Charleston After Riverbank Incident

    Two Transported to the Hospital in Charleston After Riverbank Incident

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:34:46 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:41:08 GMT
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

  • Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences

    Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:15:46 GMT

    A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

    A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

  • One in custody following body discovered in Huntington

    One in custody following body discovered in Huntington

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:47:21 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody.  More information is expected to be rele...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody.  More information is expected to be rele...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.