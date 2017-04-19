School Lock Down in Charleston Lifted After Shots Fired on West Side

UPDATE - 3:45 p.m. 4/19/17

Officials with Kanawha County Schools say that the lockdown for Mary C. Snow Elementary School in Charleston has been lifted.

A few dozen shots were fired in the area, striking a couple of vehicles in the area and prompting the lockdown.

ORIGINAL - 3 p.m. 4/19/17

Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Mary C. Snow Elementary School in Charleston has been placed on lockdown after reported gunfire in the area.

The report of shots fire allegedly originated near Park Avenue and Main Street after 2 p.m, where multiple bullet casings were found.

It is believed that at least a couple dozen shots were fired in the area. At least a couple cars were struck by the gunfire.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Buses have been delayed to the school while it is under lock down.

Dispatchers say that the Charleston Police Department are investigating the area.

We have a crew headed at the scene, and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.