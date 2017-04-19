Huntington Wins America's Best Communities Competition, 3 Million Dollar Prize

More News More>>

Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time. Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Nati Harnick/Associated Press OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A... OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...

Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.” According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ mo... WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.” According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ mo...

Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea... An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ... ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ...

West Virginia highways to get makeover West Virginia highways to get makeover Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl... Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl...

Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds. State off... COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds. State off...

Video shows teens mocking drowning man Video shows teens mocking drowning man COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no... COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...