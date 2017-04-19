New Shelter Opens Its Doors in Logan

LOGAN COUNTY- A new homeless shelter has opened it's doors in Logan.

Wednesday night, Under the Bridge Community Center accepted donations from the local Buffalo Beta Club. The cans and boxes of food will feed the 22 residents living in the shelter, and the dozens who come for an open dinner each night.

Under the Bridge has only been open for about six months, but has already touched many lives.

"Another one that's 3 months sober, and he works every day. He goes to work everyday in a facility that sells alcohol and comes back in here sober every day," Coordinator Brandi Curry explained.

"And we have Rachel, and her babies, they were residents here and now they have a home," Charity Craddock recollected from when she and Curry first opened the shelter.

Under the Bridge needs the community's help to serve those most in need, but is still getting it's feet on the ground. Coordinators are requesting monetary donations as well as food and clothing donations.