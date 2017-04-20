All lanes reopen after rock slide in Boone County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. 4/21/17

According to the WVDOH, Route 85 between Madison and Van near Bull Creek, has reopened after a large rock blocked all lanes.

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. 4/20/17

BOONE COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers say that Route 85 has one lane reopened after a large rock blocked all lanes of the busy road between Madison and Van near Bull Creek.

They say WVDOH has cleared the scene, but that AEP needed to set new lines that were taken down by the slide.

It is unknown when the lines will be finished, but AEP crews are actively working to get them set as soon as possible.

BOONE COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a large rock has blocked all lanes of Route 85 near Bull Creek, between Van and Madison.

They say it is unknown how long the road is expected to be shut down.

It is being advised to avoid the area if possible.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information is available.