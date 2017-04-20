Mexico says deportation of 'dreamer,' mother violated rules - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mexico says deportation of 'dreamer,' mother violated rules

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican government says the deportation of a mother of four U.S.-born children as well as that of a young man brought to the United States as a child violated U.S. rules.

Mexico's Foreign Relations department said Thursday it was assisting Maribel Trujillo, who lived in southwest Ohio after she entered the country illegally in 2002.

The department says a Mexican consulate in the U.S. had also contacted the family of Juan Manuel Montes, who was deported to Mexico despite having permission to be in the U.S. under the so-called "dreamer" program that shields young immigrants.

The department says the two deportations "represent a violation of the stated norms for deportation, given that neither of the Mexican citizens had a criminal record or represented a security risk."

