Update: Name Released in Fatal Accident in Jefferson

UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. 4/21/2017

Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that Billie Carol Brown, 60, of Logan, WV died following an accident on MacCorkle Ave. in Jefferson yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened at roughly 3:25 p.m. Thursday, April 20th, 2017, and involved two vehicles.

At least three people were also injured in the accident.

UPDATE STORY: 5:40 p.m. 4/20/17

All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson have reopened, following a t-bone crash that injured three people.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:40 p.m. 4/20/17

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson is closed after a serious crash.

At around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were involved in a t-bone crash on MacCorkle Avenue.

Three injuries were reported in the crash, two of which are serious. Two people were entrapped in the crash.

Dispatchers advise that the westbound lanes and one eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours while crews clear the scene.

