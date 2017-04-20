Sheriff's Office Responds to Pipebomb Threat in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff's Office Responds to Pipe Bomb Threat in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 4/21/2017 12:09 p.m.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the reported pipe bomb was rendered inactive at the scene in Pinch yesterday. 

They tell 13 News that the bomb was not detonated, and was disposed of discretely. 

Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are still investigating the incident.

It is unknown whether deputies are investigating the incident as being suspicious in nature.

ORIGINAL: 

PINCH, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office confirms that the department's bomb squad is responding in the Pinch area this afternoon.

They responded to the area at roughly 2 p.m.

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, an explosive similar to a pipe bomb was found at a residence on South Pinch Road.

Crews had responded to the scene after a female reportedly committed suicide. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update you as soon as more information is available. 

