Law Enforcement Investigate Bank Robbery in Wheelersburg

The Scioto County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bank robbery in Wheelersburg Thursday.

According to a press release, a man robbed a bank teller at the Wes Banco bank located on the 9000 block of Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday.

Tellers say that a man came into the bank and told the tellers to give him the money or he would shoot everybody.

Bank tellers stated that the suspect is described as a male, approximately six feet tall, that was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored hoodie with writing on the front with a white t-shirt hanging below the hoodie, and wearing sunglasses and a hat

The male was described to have some facial hair and had a very distinctive voice.

The male suspect left on foot towards Ohio River Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate this crime.