Thousands Purged from West Virginia Voter Rolls

There were long lines last election day, but come next election there may not be as many voters. The Secretary of State and County Clerks offices across the state are pouring through their records, purging voters who have died, moved out of state or were convicted of felonies. One goal is to prevent over fraud:

"It's done to restore confidence in the elections process. West Virginia has a sordid history about irregularities in the voting process. Particularly a few years back, there were some people - a county clerk - who went to jail down in Lincoln County," said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

So far 47 thousand people have been removed from voter rolls; and over one-thousand and of them, were because of felony convictions. Also, the clerks have been instructed to notify any voter by mail who has not cast ballots in the last two elections or primaries.

"They either did not respond, their mail was returned undeliverable, and at that time, that's when you put them as inactive," said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

That prevents an imposter from casting a ballot for someone else.

"When you take those names off the voter registration lists, then somebody isn't able to request an absentee ballot, or go in and represent themselves as one of those people," said Secretary Warner.

In one county alone, 9000 people have been removed from the voter list.

"There's also a financial piece of this. Think about you're not having to print 9,000 extra ballots, and that sort of thing," said Warner.

The state is using two-new computer systems to cross-check voter records.

"And the purge is not over yet. West Virginia is checking with other states about people from the Mountain State who may have moved there, so their names can be removed from voter rolls here in West Virginia," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.