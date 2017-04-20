Over a Dozen Transported to Hospital in Bus Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Over a Dozen Transported to Hospital in Bus Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE, 8:20 p.m.

According to Wheeling Hospital's Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gregg Warren:

  • 16 patients treated in Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency/Trauma Center.
  • 4 of those patients were Level II traumas.
  • 1 patient admitted to the ICU.
  • 2 patients admitted to the Pediatric Unit.  
  • 6 ER physicians treated patients, along with ER/Trauma nurses.
  • Two trauma surgeons were on standby.
  • Nurses from the Pediatric Unit came to the ER/Trauma Center to assist.

UPDATE, 7:42 p.m.

Nearly two dozen Buckeye Local students and football players have been sent to the hospital. 

The team was on its way to West Liberty University for the Black and Gold game. 

Police tell 7News the bus went off the road and hit a tree.

A number of school officials and board members were on scene when our crews arrived. They said although many of the students were transported to the hospital, their conditions are not serious.

Superintendent Scott Celestin says they have procedures in place for situations like these and their procedure went off without a hitch.

The West Virginia State Police quickly took command of the crash scene and they are continuing their investigations to find out if any charges will be filed in this accident. No other vehicles were involved just the school bus from Buckeye local. 

In total, there were about 40 students on the school bus and nearly half of them were sent to local hospitals. Their conditions aren't known at this time, but the superintendent does say he believes they are not serious.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Buckeye Local School Bus heading to West Liberty has been involved in an accident.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the bus went off the road and hit a tree.

Sheriff Howard tells 7News three injuries are possible trauma, while five other injuries are minor.

The accident happened on Route 88 about a half mile to a mile from West Liberty.

The bus was carrying students in the 9th through the 12th grade.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 7News for updates.

