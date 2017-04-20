West Virginia gets $5.9M to help fight drug addiction - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia gets $5.9M to help fight drug addiction

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
wvpublic.org wvpublic.org

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will receive $5.9 million from the federal government to help fight drug addiction.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the grant Thursday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding is aimed at preventing prescription drug addiction and improving access to treatment and recovery services.

A total of $485 million in grants are being awarded to all 50 states. It's the first of two rounds of funding made possible by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Congress passed in December.

Funds were awarded based on rates of overdose deaths and unmet needs for opioid addiction treatment. West Virginia has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate by far, with 41.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015, the latest year available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade

    UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:10:59 GMT

    LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

    LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

  • Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers

    Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:11:35 GMT

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

  • Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband

    Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:03:15 GMT

    Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed. 

    Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.