WVSU Set To Screen Adaptation Of A Stephen King Short Story

Faculty and students at West Virginia State University have completed an adaptation of a Stephen King short story titled The Woman In The Room.

The film was produced and directed by the Department of Communications an Media Studies.

The Film is set to be screened on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The screening will take place in the Fannin S. Belcher Theatre located in the Davis Fine Arts Building on the campus of West Virginia State University.

The film has been in the works for months, and has become a labor of love for all those involved.

The department has also got the green light to adapt another one of King's stories.

The film's editor and professor at WVSU, Roger Echols, had this to say,

"We're beyond excited to screen a project that is the result of months of hard work by the students and faculty of the Department of Communications & Media Studies, and we hope it will continue the long-standing tradition of departmental filmmaking that began at WVSU over 30 years ago.”

The screening is free to students and the public as well.

The university hopes to continue projects such as this to give students a real hands-on experience, and allow them to learn in practice and not only in theory.