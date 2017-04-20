Spring Scrimmage Game Turns Into A Crime Scene for Local University

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say ...

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.

Local non profit leaders concerned over proposed elimination of heat aid Local non profit leaders concerned over proposed elimination of heat aid It's now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they'll have to find help elsewhere to ...

Son Charged In Death Of Father Who's Body Was Left On Couch For Weeks Son Charged In Death Of Father Who's Body Was Left On Couch For Weeks FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.

Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to 'take back' rainbow from LGBTQ community Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to 'take back' rainbow from LGBTQ community WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote "Christians need to take back the rainbow." According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, "The rainbow was a symbol of God's promises before the LGBTQ mo...

Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Nati Harnick/Associated Press OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It's the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...