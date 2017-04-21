Attorney General Continues Mission to Protect Consumers in West Virginia

More News More>>

UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say ...

McDonald's Adds Big Mac Onesie, Sweatsuit To Delivery Items OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) -- With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie. Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a ...

Actor John Heard, Of "Home Alone" Movies, Dies At 72 NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.

Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Nati Harnick/Associated Press OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It's the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...

Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to 'take back' rainbow from LGBTQ community WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote "Christians need to take back the rainbow." According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, "The rainbow was a symbol of God's promises before the LGBTQ mo...