Chicken with Cheese Burrito products being recalled

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2017 – Request Foods, Inc., a Holland, Mich. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,537 pounds of burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are mislabeled as a chicken with cheese and bean burrito but contain an egg and sausage burrito product. The product contains egg and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen burrito items were produced on Dec. 19, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label]

  • 6 oz. plastic package containing “ATKINS CHICKEN WITH CHEESE AND BEAN BURRITO” with a “Best By” date of Dec. 19, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (844) 342-3400. Media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Lindell, Vice President of Public Affairs, at (612) 305-6149.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

