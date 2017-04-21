Lanes Reopen On Interstate After tractor-trailer fire

UPDATE: 4/21/2017 3:50 p.m.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane have reopened following a tractor trailer fire near mile marker 82 in Dry Branch.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

UPDATE: 4/21/2017 3:30 p.m.

According to Kanawha County Schools, due to the accident on the turnpike, traffic is backing up into the East Bank area, slowing all buses this afternoon.

UPDATE: 4/21/2017 2:47 p.m.

Dispatchers tell us that all northbound and southbound lanes have been shut down after an accident resulted in a tractor trailer catching fire.

No one was seriously injured in the accident.

West Virginia State Police, WV Department of Highways, as well as East Bank, Chesapeake, Cabin Creek, and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

Traffic is expected to remain congested for the meantime.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a tractor-trailer accident has shut down both southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 82 in Dry Branch.

The accident was reported at 1:21 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

The WV Department of Highways and East Bank Fire Department are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update as soon as more information becomes available.