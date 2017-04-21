Authorities: Firefighter said he sexually assaulted teens

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio firefighter confessed to sexually assaulting four teenagers in his department's cadet program, sometimes in paid sexual encounters, while he was an instructor.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Monroe is charged in Clark County with crimes including rape and compelling prostitution. He pleaded not guilty in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Investigators say Monroe approached police this month to report his actions and indicated his encounters with one victim spanned six years, starting when Monroe was 15 and the boy was 9. Authorities say Monroe admitted repeatedly having sex with another victim in the victim's bedroom.

Trustees in Springfield Township, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus, tell The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2oZ0mJm) that Monroe resigned as a volunteer firefighter. They didn't comment further.

