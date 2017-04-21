Log Truck Crash Closes Busy Logan County Highway

Tornado Touches Down in Ohio Tornado Touches Down in Ohio Tornado in Ripley. Vinton County saw a confirmed tornado Saturday night. The National Weather Service sent a survey crew to Vinton County Sunday and they confirmed that the storm Saturday did produce a tornado that touched down about 5 miles north-northwest of Mcarthur. WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time. As it turns out, there was indeed a tornado on the ground for at least 8-tenths of a mile and it was listed as 230 yard... Vinton County saw a confirmed tornado Saturday night. The National Weather Service sent a survey crew to Vinton County Sunday and they confirmed that the storm Saturday did produce a tornado that touched down about 5 miles north-northwest of Mcarthur. WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time. As it turns out, there was indeed a tornado on the ground for at least 8-tenths of a mile and it was listed as 230 yard...

UPDATE: Fire Victim in Critical Condition, Manhunt for Arsonist UPDATE: Fire Victim in Critical Condition, Manhunt for Arsonist MGN Online A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion Dispatch reports a two vehicle accident on I-64 W near the Nitro St. Albans Bridge. The slow and middle lanes are closed. Kanawha County Ambulance and Kanawha County Sheriff's are responding, as well as Big Tyler and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments. Dispatch also reports that there are injuries, but the extent and number of patients are unknown at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Athens, Ohio Man Killed In Early Morning Crash Athens, Ohio Man Killed In Early Morning Crash Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR-144 in Athens County. At approximately 05:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, Travis J. Barber, age 28, of Reedsville was driving a 1995 Chevrolet, C/K 1500 pick-up southbound on SR-144. Mr. Barber failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the left side of the road striking a ditch and a small group of trees. Mr. Barber fled the crash scene,&...

Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64 Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64 An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

One Person Transported After Been Struck By A Vehicle One Person Transported After Been Struck By A Vehicle Dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight last night about a pedestrian being struck in Spring Hill. The incident happened in the 5300 block of MacCorkle Ave SW. South Charleston police and Fire responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Vehicle Strikes Pole in Putnam County Vehicle Strikes Pole in Putnam County MGN Online PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Two Transported to the Hospital in Charleston After Riverbank Incident Two Transported to the Hospital in Charleston After Riverbank Incident CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...