Deputies Seek Suspect that Shot Man; Left for Dead in Woods

The Wood County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man who shot another man in the woods and abandoned him there.

According to the Department, on Wednesday around 2 p.m., Dustin Ray Kinney, 24, took a man into the woods in the Walker area of Wood County, where he shot him in the leg and left him there.

The victim eventually made his way to a nearby house, where he called 9-1-1.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Kinney for malicious assault and for the use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

Kinney was on parole at the time of the crime.

Kinney is described as 6'2 tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos.

The Sheriff's Department advises that Kinney is to be considered armed and dangerous and to approach him with caution.

If you see him, you are urged to please call the 911 Center.

If you have information as to his whereabouts you can either call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 304 424-1834 or the Tip Line at 304 834-3909.