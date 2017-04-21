Miners Protection Act Expires in Congress Next Week

Coal keeps coming out of Appalachian States like West Virginia, but Congress is still digging at a solution for tens of thousand of retired miners who lost health care and pension benefits when their companies went broke. Lawmakers must vote soon, as temporary benefits expire April 30th.

"Next week. It expires at the end of the week, and we cannot keep dragging people for six months and one-year extensions," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The legislation affects miners and widows in multiple states. Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson stopped by our studios to argue for the Miner's Protection Act.

"We've got communities that have given their lives for generations to making sure that we could keep the lights on. It's the right thing to do. It was promised to them," said Rep. Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio.

There's been one big change. The original bill extended health care and pension benefits, but some lawmakers objected to pensions being included.

"We've got to have the permanent health care fix. We'll live to fight on the pensions another day. So I think it looks more like the health care is the one that we're going to be working the hardest on at this point, and have the most likelihood of actually getting there," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The bill has bipartisan support, and President Trump promises to sign it.

"In all it is estimated that over 23-thousand miners would be affected by extension of the Miners Protection Act," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.