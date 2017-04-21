Fayette County Deputies Need Your Help Finding Missing Juvenile

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is seeking your help in finding a missing juvenile.

According to a press release, Stacey Elizabeth Toney, 15, of Mossy has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a Mossy Oak shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Toney is described as being 5'3" tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair.

If you have seen her, you are urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-4216.