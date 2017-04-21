Fayette County Deputies Need Your Help Finding Missing Juvenile

Savannah Hopper, 16, went missing from her home in Windham Township on Wednesday morning. It is believed that she left on her own, but there are concerns that she could be at risk.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
It’s now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they’ll have to find help elsewhere to ...
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
