New Boston releasing untreated sewage into the Ohio River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Boston releasing untreated sewage into the Ohio River

Posted: Updated:

A disgusting discovery in the waters of the Ohio River.

Testing showed the village of New Boston, Ohio was dumping raw sewage directly into the region's biggest waterway.

Where's it all coming from, and what about the drinking water supply for other towns that rely on the river for drinking water?

13 News investigated.

New Boston village administrator Steve Hamilton told us in working on an EPA mandated sanitary and storm system upgrade, water testing technology found a problem.

Actually more than two dozen problem untreated sanitary lines found flowing into and contaminating a section of the Ohio River.

Hamilton said the sewer lines were flowing in from all over the village.

Hamilton told 13 News, "It came from 29 units including some apartment buildings, some retail places and even some residential homes. These sewer systems were installed in the 1930's and 40's and this could have been going on that long."

At a New Boston fundraiser car wash for the Portsmouth Stealth semi-pro football team, we heard concern over what's coming out of village drinking fountains.

Cody Brickey told us, "It makes you think about the water. I don't know if it's safe to drink or not, it depends."

Hamilton said the drinking water intake plant is two miles upstream of a discharge that poses no problem to any area faucets or taps.

Hamilton also said the next drinking water intake along the Ohio River is in Maysville, KY which is 55 miles down stream. He said the discharge would be so diluted by then it should pose no issue.

The administrator said the EPA is monitoring the problem and is good with a temporary relief line going in over the next two weeks to end the untreated sanitary discharge.

New Boston's village administrator tells 13 news the temporary relief line will last until the next phase of the overall system- upgrade is complete.  That's set for 2018. 

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:42:31 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:14:53 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

  • Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:35:08 GMT

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:29:13 GMT
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.