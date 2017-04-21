New Boston releasing untreated sewage into the Ohio River

A disgusting discovery in the waters of the Ohio River.

Testing showed the village of New Boston, Ohio was dumping raw sewage directly into the region's biggest waterway.

Where's it all coming from, and what about the drinking water supply for other towns that rely on the river for drinking water?

13 News investigated.

New Boston village administrator Steve Hamilton told us in working on an EPA mandated sanitary and storm system upgrade, water testing technology found a problem.

Actually more than two dozen problem untreated sanitary lines found flowing into and contaminating a section of the Ohio River.

Hamilton said the sewer lines were flowing in from all over the village.

Hamilton told 13 News, "It came from 29 units including some apartment buildings, some retail places and even some residential homes. These sewer systems were installed in the 1930's and 40's and this could have been going on that long."

At a New Boston fundraiser car wash for the Portsmouth Stealth semi-pro football team, we heard concern over what's coming out of village drinking fountains.

Cody Brickey told us, "It makes you think about the water. I don't know if it's safe to drink or not, it depends."

Hamilton said the drinking water intake plant is two miles upstream of a discharge that poses no problem to any area faucets or taps.

Hamilton also said the next drinking water intake along the Ohio River is in Maysville, KY which is 55 miles down stream. He said the discharge would be so diluted by then it should pose no issue.

The administrator said the EPA is monitoring the problem and is good with a temporary relief line going in over the next two weeks to end the untreated sanitary discharge.

New Boston's village administrator tells 13 news the temporary relief line will last until the next phase of the overall system- upgrade is complete. That's set for 2018.