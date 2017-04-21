Cards allowing people use medical marijuana won't be issued in West Virginia until mid 2019

This week Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 386 into law clearing the way for medical marijuana use in West Virginia.

But it could be a while before people can actually start using the product to treat their ailments.

"I've been up there pushing for this for the last 4 years hard and against all odds we prevailed," said Mountain Party Chairman Jesse Johnson.

Johnson is happy the state has finally legalized medical marijuana. But he said there are some things about the new law that people may not realize.

"What we really need to do is educate and expedite," Johnson said.

The law requires patient ID cards and says those can't be issued in West Virginia until at least July 1, 2019. Johnson said lawmakers should push to find a way to give people access sooner.

State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta said the Bureau for Public Health will soon begin forming a regulatory board to oversee the use of medical marijuana.

"There will be a licensing process for growers, manufacturers, processors," Gupta said.

He said doctors aren't required to prescribe medical marijuana but those who do will have to complete training.

"It is a voluntary process so not every physician has to do it," Gupta said.

He said people should know the new law does not open the door for widespread use of marijuana and a there are a limited number of eligible medical conditions are listed in the law.

"This is not the recreational use, this is the medicinal use of cannabis and that is important to know," Gupta said. "Secondly the conditions for which it can be used it very much listed in the statute and lastly our role is to make sure that we are evidence based and data driven as we move forward to develop this process."

West Virginia is the 29th state to legalize medical marijuana. Gupta said the regulatory board will look to those other states for advice.