Those in recovery looking forward to what federal grant money for opiod crisis goes to

The fight against the opioid crisis is an ongoing battle. With the highest fatal overdose rate, it’s hit West Virginia especially hard. Now $6 million dollars from a federal grant is on the way to try and help the problem.

"You have no way out and you feel that there is no way, most of the time death is the option," said Tara Trout about battling an opioid addiction.

Struggling with addiction to various drugs including opioid pills for years she knows first hand how serious the opioid epidemic is.

"You get addicted and then you have no way out because that’s all you know," she said.

Thanks to help from Rea of Hope's sober living home program she'll soon be celebrating a year of being clean and sober. Depending on size and details, recovery programs can cost anywhere from $7 thousand to $10 thousand per person. At least part of this federal grant from the 21st Century Cures Act goes towards better access to treatment and recovery services.

"It tells me that our leaders know we have a problem a big problem," said Haley Walker, case manager at Rea of Hope.

"And the money that's coming towards the addicts and things, it'll help them, it could help them get help, open up more facilities do things for them," said Trout.

Every state was given a portion of nearly a half billion dollars depending on factors like the number of overdose deaths. The federal government is giving states the power to decide exactly what to do with the money. But for recovering addicts like Trout, sobriety and addiction programs are invaluable.

"You can come to the facilities and get help and things but all the stuff we've been through made us who we are today and I don't think a price tag is going to be put on that," she said.

Generally the funding will also be going towards education and prevention. This is the first of two rounds of funding from the 21st Century Cures Act.