Man Struck By Train In Northern West Virginia

House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

Update: Reward Offered in Charleston Arson Attacker Update: Reward Offered in Charleston Arson Attacker The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house. The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

Multiple People Transported to Hospital Following Cabell County Crash Multiple People Transported to Hospital Following Cabell County Crash Murdock Photography HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital after a four vehicle crash in Cabell County. Dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near the Route 2 intersection. They say that three squadrons transported to the hospital, but it is unclear how many people were in each vehicle at this time. It is also not clear what caused the crash at this time. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the...

18-year-old bicyclist confirm dead after South Charleston accident 18-year-old bicyclist confirm dead after South Charleston accident Dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight last night about a pedestrian being struck in Spring Hill. The incident happened in the 5300 block of MacCorkle Ave SW. South Charleston police and Fire responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Man missing amid flooding in northern Kentucky Man missing amid flooding in northern Kentucky Credit: WKRC BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in northern Kentucky plan to resume searching Monday for a man who was swept away flooding that hit the region. A Bracken County dispatcher - who declined to give her name, citing department procedure - says floodwaters swept away the man and his mobile home Sunday morning. The dispatcher also said the flooding caused a lot of property damage and damaged many roads in the area. Cincinnati s...

Tornado Touches Down in Ohio Tornado Touches Down in Ohio WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time. WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time.

Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion Dispatch reports a two vehicle accident on I-64 W near the Nitro St. Albans Bridge. The slow and middle lanes are closed. Kanawha County Ambulance and Kanawha County Sheriff's are responding, as well as Big Tyler and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments. Dispatch also reports that there are injuries, but the extent and number of patients are unknown at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Athens, Ohio Man Killed In Early Morning Crash Athens, Ohio Man Killed In Early Morning Crash Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR-144 in Athens County. At approximately 05:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, Travis J. Barber, age 28, of Reedsville was driving a 1995 Chevrolet, C/K 1500 pick-up southbound on SR-144. Mr. Barber failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the left side of the road striking a ditch and a small group of trees. Mr. Barber fled the crash scene,&...