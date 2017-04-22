BREAKING: Charleston Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

UPDATE 4/22/17 (11:30 PM)

Charleston Police identify the victim shot Saturday night as Bobby Dolin.

UPDATE 4/22/17 (8:00 PM)

Charleston investigators say the victim of a shooting on Charleston's West Side is expected to survive. The victim was shot in the neck but only sustained minor injuries. Detectives identified the victim as a male in his early 40's.

Charleston Police tell 13 News the suspect is on the lose. He described as a mixed race male in his 20's with a scruffy beard. The suspect is believed to be wearing a red sweatshirt.

Lt. Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department says the victim is not cooperating with detectives. However, police believe drugs are involved in the shooting incident.

Detectives are still actively investigating.

Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Charleston's West Side.

The shots fired call came in about 4:30 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, one person has been shot and the suspect is still unaccounted for.

Charleston Police is on the scene

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.