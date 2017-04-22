Funeral Held For Facebook Live Shooting Victim

More News More>>

Kids can soon cross the galaxy like Luke Skywalker with replica Landspeeder Radio Flyer SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — Kids all across the galaxy can now travel like "Star Wars" hero Luke Skywalker with a new replica Landspeeder made by Radio Flyer. Its top speed is 5mph, and goes 2mph when backing up, according to Radio Flyer. The craft fits two people with a weight capacity of 130 pounds, and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Landspeeder pilots also have an interactive dashboard with lights and sounds from the movies. The speeder is available ...

Marijuana Business Offers Weed for Weeds on Cleanup Day GARDINER, Maine (AP) -- A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city. WCSH-TV reports that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town. Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on Faceb...

Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

Overnight Storms Leave Thousands Without Power Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes

Confirmed Tornado Touches Down In Vinton County Tornado in Ripley. VINTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down five miles northwest of McArthur in Vinton County. The tornado touched down around at 6:48pm Saturday. The NWS storm survey estimates that the maximum wind speed was 105 mph, and the path width was 230 yards, along an 0.8-mile track. Hundreds of trees were snapped or blown down and much of the roof of a metal barn was torn off and tossed 50 feet. This i...

9 Die In Immigrant-Smuggling Attempt In Sweltering Truck SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. "

UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say ...