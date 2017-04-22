Hundreds gather in Huntington at March for Science

More than 250 people, scientists and community members together hit the streets of Huntington on Earth Day, April 22, 2017, for a March for Science. It was one of hundreds that took place around the world. They were showing support for the sciences while trying to keep politics out of it.

"Science is not a personal opinion. It's simply this is the experiment we did, these are the results that we obtained, here’s what we can do with those results to make the most impact, the most positive impact on somebody’s life and on our environment," said Dr. Jonathan Day-Brown, an assistant professor in the Psychology Department at Marshall University.

But speakers couldn’t help but talk about concerns they have over funding cuts and the current administration's attitude towards climate change.

"I’ve lost sleep over it to tell you the truth because I’m really worried about what’s going to happen to our country in so many ways," said Ruth Thayer who was a medical technologist for 37 years.

They also voiced disapproval for the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, over his views on global warming and the fact he’s previously sued the EPA. Two people showed up to protest what they called an anti-Trump march and defended Pruitt.

"I think it’s great, it’s part of the reason we’re going to make America great again, get rid of all the commie, liberal, stupid environmental crap that’s holding this country back," said Jeff Robertson about why he supports Pruitt.

Politics aside those who marched for science also talked about the need for more women in the field.

"Having daughters it's really important to let them know that there’s a place for them in science because it's really a male dominated field still even though women are becoming more prominent," said Sarah Jarvis.

Scientists at the march also talked about ways they can better get the public to understand their work they’re doing.