West Side Community Celebrates Life on Anniversary of Shooting Death

CHARLESTON- This weekend marks the third anniversary of Tymel McKinney's death. He was shot and killed at his home on the west side in what police called a "gang hit".

Since his death, Tymel's mother, Deanna, has worked to create a safe community for youth on the west side. Deanna has put on youth marches, community events and Saturday a carnival themed Block party.

In spite of the sadness surrounding Tymel's death, today was a celebration of life.

"Even being in the rain, everything is not going to be convenient. Sometimes you've got to be dedicated when it looks worst, when it seems like it's all washed up and everything- you have to be dedicated," Deanna McKinney told 13 News.

"The police officers are here to get to know the community. We're not here to provide security, or to keep an eye on things, we're here to meet people and get to know people," Lt. Cooper explained.

Deanna has since started the GIFT project- "God Is For Togetherness" - Saturday police officers, community leaders and neighbors all celebrated together.