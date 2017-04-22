10th Annual Record Store Day

CHARLESTON- Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day!

Special collectible albums are released only to independent record stores. Fans filled stores like Sullivan's on the East End to see what they could find.

The shop loves the day because it brings out all kinds of collectors.

"It brings out everyone, it brings out really hardcore collectors, it brings out people who casually collect records, because they see that there are these things they may not be able to get otherwise. And they wanna go look for it. And then sometimes you get people who are just now starting their collection, they don't know what record store day is and they're learning and it's really cool," Taylor Johnson of Sullivan Records told 13 News.

Sullivan Records also had a happy hour this afternoon to celebrate the big day.