10th Annual Record Store Day

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day!

Special collectible albums are released only to independent record stores. Fans filled stores like Sullivan's on the East End to see what they could find. 

The shop loves the day because it brings out all kinds of collectors. 

"It brings out everyone, it brings out really hardcore collectors, it brings out people who casually collect records, because they see that there are these things they may not be able to get otherwise. And they wanna go look for it. And then sometimes you get people who are just now starting their collection, they don't know what record store day is and they're learning and it's really cool," Taylor Johnson of Sullivan Records told 13 News.

Sullivan Records also had a happy hour this afternoon to celebrate the big day. 

  • Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies

    Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced.

  • Israel dismantles metal detectors from key Jerusalem shrine

    The apparent deal came amid intensifying U.S. diplomatic efforts.

  • Historian speaking in WV during Fort Henry commemoration

    The presentation is free and open to the public.

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Update: One Taken Into Custody After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

  • Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday. 

  • House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

