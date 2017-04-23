State Police Investigate Child Abuse Recorded on Parent's Phone

Two parents are in jail tonight being accused of committing child abuse and recording it on a phone.

According to the West Virginia State Police, 45-year-old Freddie Gray Jr. and 36-year-old Jamie Gray were arrested in the abuse case involving their daughter.

According to police, Freddie Gray Jr., who is the father of the victim, whipped his 17-year-old daughter with a belt 30 times from the waist down while Jamie Gray, the victim's stepmother, recorded it on a phone at an apartment in Huntington on Thursday.

Troopers found out about this abuse case while responding to a domestic call Saturday evening.

Freddie Gray Jr. is being charged with conspiracy, domestic assault and battery, and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jamie Gray is being charged with conspiracy, domestic assault and battery, and child neglect creating the risk of bodily injury.

According to troopers, the victim is doing alright, but was marked up significantly.

Both are being held at Western Regional Jail.