Overnight Accident Sends Two To The Hospital

This morning just before three, a Jeep went over an embankment and crashed into a utility pole.

Two people, a 20 year-old male and a 17 year-old female, were trapped inside the Jeep.

Firefighters removed the top of the Jeep and got both passengers out.

Both driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The two couple had been to a prom, and then they went to a party on a gas line right-of-way before the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.