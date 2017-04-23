Mudslide Blocks A Portion Of A Kentucky Highway

According to dispatchers, the two children have been found safe.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported at just after 8:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Wealthy Acres Road off of Cabin Creek Road in eastern Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that at this time, it is unclear whether the structure was occupied, but it was fully-engulfed when crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported in the fire. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receiv...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital after a four vehicle crash in Cabell County. Dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near the Route 2 intersection. They say that three squadrons transported to the hospital, but it is unclear how many people were in each vehicle at this time. It is also not clear what caused the crash at this time. Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the...
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.
Dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight last night about a pedestrian being struck in Spring Hill. The incident happened in the 5300 block of MacCorkle Ave SW. South Charleston police and Fire responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.
A 4-year-old boy is heartbroken after misplacing an iPhone that belonged to his late father. He left his phone at a Walmart on Sunday and the phone has not been recovered.
According to dispatchers, the two children have been found safe.
A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
