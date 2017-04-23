Mudslide Blocks A Portion Of A Kentucky Highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mudslide is blocking one lane of a highway in Floyd County.

The mudslide is near the Grethel community between mile points 12 and 13 of Kentucky Highway 979, also known as Eula Hall Highway, near Freel Tackett Drive.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it will take the crew most of the day to clean it up, and mud is still moving down the hillside.

They ask that drivers avoid the area and take another route if possible.

Many homeowners who live near the area, shared this is a reoccurring problem.

"But it's happened here before, (mud) will slide down some and block a ditch line with water,” J.D. Roberts, homeowner, said.

Roberts said this mudslide brings back old memories.

"Five or six years ago the whole mountain dropped down and they had both lanes blocked. And it was that way for about a week or two,” Roberts said.

Daven Hamilton, homeowner, built a retaining to wall to protect his home against mudslides.

"Water came and a mudslide pushed up in my house and I had to move the mud and build a wall,” Hamilton said.

This neighborhood sits below the road in a valley. Meaning, all the water from the road above runs down into their homes.

"(Water) runs off then you have problems like that and, you know, muddy water in your driveway and everything,” Roberts said.

Roberts and Hamilton said they have had enough. They want a solution to keep their homes safe.

"Restructuring the road would help a lot,” Hamilton said.

According to Roberts, he thought the road was going to be fixed to prevent mudslides from happening.

"They've been saying there's money in the budget to redo this road,” Roberts said.

But so far, they have not seen any action.

Officials did not comment about any plans to correct this section of the road.