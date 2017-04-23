Gallia County Deputies Arrest 3 On Drug Charges

Sheriff Matt Champlin announced that Deputies from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Village of Rio Grande and Troopers from the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence located at 1317 Cherry Ridge Rd., just outside the Village of Rio Grande.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant was Richard Allen Hurt II, age 23 of Gallipolis, on a charge of Trafficking in Heroin; Jordan William Merry, age 23 of Thurman, on charges of Possession of Heroin and Permitting Drug Abuse; and Nicholas Richard Bailey, age 23 of Gallipolis, on charges of Possession of a Drug of Abuse Instrument and a Probation Violation.

Prosecutor Jason Holdren is reviewing the case for any additional charges that could be filed.

In addition to seizing Heroin, Sheriff Champlin also stated that officers seized over $1,000 in cash and some electronic equipment at the residence.

“These dopers are a bunch of rotten eggs and they have to go,” stated Champlin. “I am beginning to worry that some criminals have not received the message that it is time to shape up or ship out. I guess we will just have to deliver that message in person to ensure they understand that Gallia County has had enough.”

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.