Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland man

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Officials in Boyd County, Kentucky have issued a golden alert for a missing Ashland man.

In a press release, Boyd County Emergency Management says 21-year-old Aaron Clayton Fannin went missing on Sunday night.

Fannin was last seen on Hoods Creek Pike in the Westwood area of Ashland around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Fannin is a 5'11" white man weighing 180 pounds and is of medium build. He has brown, collar-length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo with lettering on his left front forearm, according to the press release.

Officials say Fannin was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white and cream wool vest, black pants and black shoes. He also had on a cowboy hat and his glasses.

We're told Fannin may also be carrying an aluminum briefcase.

A golden alert is issued for missing senior citizens or people with disabilities.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Boyd County at 606-329-2191.

