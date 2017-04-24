Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby

CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

The Senate is moving ahead with debate on an Obamacare overhaul after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. The health care vote Tuesday caught many West Virginia and Ohio voters by surprise. In response, families and workers rallied on the Huntington 6th Street Bridge to make their concerns known. The overall message sent by the "Bridge to Healthcare" rally, was repair not replace.

AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...