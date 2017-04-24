Frito-Lay recalls chips due to salmonella risk

Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
The company is asking consumers to return product to the store.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
