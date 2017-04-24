Frito-Lay recalls chips due to salmonella risk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Frito-Lay recalls chips due to salmonella risk

Posted: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two kinds of jalapeño potato chips due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.

Frito-Lay decided to recall the chips after one of its suppliers recalled a seasoning blend, which includes jalapeño powder, that could contain salmonella.

The affected chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and were sold in retail stores and vending machines. This also includes the jalapeño chips sold in multipacks which have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and “use by date” of June 20 or prior.

12 count of Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack snack
20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix
30 count Miss Vickie’s multipack tray
30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack tray
32 count Miss Vickie’s multipack box
Salmonella can cause fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but Frito-Lay decided to issue the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for refund information.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.