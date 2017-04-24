One dead in fatal Jackson County accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge is closed due to a vehicle fire. The westbound lanes were briefly closed, but have since reopened. At this time, there is no word on whether any injuries were reported in the car fire. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A 4-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Route 35 just north of I-64 in Putnam County. Crews on scene say a wrong-way driver hit several tractor trailers around 4 a.m. Wednesday, side-swiping one vehicle and causing two others to crash. The wrong-way driver has minor injuries and was not impaired. One of the tractor trailers is leaking fuel. DOT officials say they hope to have the lanes back open by 7 this morning. Stay with 13 News on this...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person received an unwelcomed surprised when their truck rolled into the Guyandotte River off of U.S. 60 in Barboursville Tuesday afternoon. According to the Barboursville Mayor and dispatchers, a kayak was being emptied from the back of a truck on the banks of the Guyandotte River around 3 p.m., when the truck rolled into the river. No injuries were reported in the incident, but at 9 p.m. crews were still on scene working to get the truck out of the r...
According to dispatchers, the two children have been found safe.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
