One dead in fatal Jackson County accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV - The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a man has died following an accident on Sunday.

Deputies tell 13 News that Gary Riel, 50, of Parkersburg died after his vehicle drove off the road and rolled over.

Riel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on Century Road at roughly 9:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Riel was the only occupant of the vehicle and no one else was injured. 

Investigators are unsure of what caused the accident, and other details are unknown at this time. 

